‘Peasant’ Rihanna bumps into ‘legend’ Paul McCartney on flight

2nd January 2020
Rihanna records running into Paul McCartney on Instagram.
Rihanna information operating into Paul McCartney on her flight.Instagram

After Rihanna’s fast journey to Italy, the songstress was stunned to seek out icon and former collaborator Paul McCartney on her flight.

“I’m about to place you on blast, Mr. McCartney. How are you on my flight?” Riri, 31, requested via giggles within the Instagram video, with the previous Beatle responding, “Who is that this filming me?”

Taking part in alongside, Rihanna added, ”Who is that this peasant recording this legend?”

The 2 collaborated — together with Kanye West — on Rihanna’s single “FourFiveSeconds,” performing the acoustic observe collectively through the 2015 Grammys.

Whereas their vacation spot was unclear, upon touchdown the “Man Down” songstress wished her dwelling island, Barbados, a contented birthday. Nov. 30 is widely known because the nation’s Independence Day.

