Rihanna and Céline Dion double up on designer bags

12th January 2020
1 Min Read

Why tote round one expensive purse when you’ll be able to carry a pair?

On Friday, each Rihanna and Céline Dion made a case for doubling up on high-end purses for trend, not operate.

First, the “Braveness” balladeer, 51, stepped out in NYC in a classy all-black ensemble consisting of croc-embossed leather-based pants, a Wolford turtleneck bodysuit, a tweed Chanel jacket — and not one, however two quilted flap bags from the French trend home value a mixed complete of over $10,000.

That night time, on the other aspect of the nation, Rihanna headed to dinner in Santa Monica in a head-to-toe Dior look lined in logos, together with a classic slip costume and monogram-lined coat and matching bucket hat.

To finish her Dior-riffic getup, the 31-year-old “Diamonds” hitmaker slung the model’s Indirect Saddle Bag ($3,350) and grabbed ahold of its sold-out Mini E book Tote ($1,750).

Extra baggage has by no means appeared so glam.

Rihanna in Dior
Rihanna in DiorBackgrid

