Rihanna, Aya Nakamura, Gradur… Top 10 of the most listened songs of New Year’s Eve 2020!







It's not as a result of 2020 has arrived that the time for steadiness sheets has handed! Who from Rihanna, Aya Nakamura or Gradur was the most listened to?

New Year’s Eve has barely handed once we’ve already ready a high of the most listened songs. Who from Rihanna, Aya Nakamura or Gradur gave the most rhythm to the night? We should preserve studying to seek out out!

Streaming platforms have by no means stopped revealing tops. They first compiled the songs most listened to by their subscribers. Then the titles having the most success in 2019. Now it's the flip of the most performed titles on New Year’s Eve. Deezer has thus compiled the titles on which individuals clicked from December 31 night to January 2 2020.

The French web site has drawn a really eclectic high 10. There's certainly one thing for everybody! We go from Pictures to Rihanna. But additionally from Grasp Gims in Gradur! The listing subsequently consists of French artists in addition to worldwide artists. We're chauvinistic or we aren't! It stays to be seen who managed to climb onto the first steps of the podium?

RIHANNA LEADS THE DANCE?

In first place, we discover “Don't return” from the duo Gradur x Heuss l’Enfoiré. It's adopted by a traditional that by no means goes out of trend in the evenings, the tube of the Black Eyed Peas “I Gotta Feeling”. After we know that it was launched in 2009, we are able to solely applaud the efficiency! Lastly, Dance Monkey from Tones and I completes the high three.

All the rating is a bit more stunning. The model new hit “Moulaga” by Heuss L’Enfoiré solely rose to sixth place. Rihanna’s “We Discovered Love” is eighth for her half.

1 / Don’t come again – Gradur

2 / I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

3 / Dance Monkey – Tones and I

4 / Completely happy New 12 months 2020 – Corinne and Benoît Hutin

5 / Pookie – Aya Nakamura

6 / Moulaga – Heuss L’Enfoiré

7 / The midnight demons – Pictures

8 / We Discovered Love – Rihanna

9 / Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee

10 / Sapés like by no means – Maître Gims



