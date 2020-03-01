General News

Rihanna breaks a historic record with her album “Anti”!

29th February 2020
Due to the longevity of her Anti album, Rihanna indicators a record that appears laborious to beat. It’s been 200 weeks since this album stays within the Billboard 200. Merely a first historical past.

Rihanna can have marked our time. Energetic since 2003 and revealed by her first studio album Music of the Solar in 2005, the singer has since turn out to be a actual icon for younger and previous alike. Its legendary titles like Diamond, Man Down, American Oxygen are near a billion views on Youtube. Indecent figures that mark the profession of the singer within the historical past of the tune. However one in every of his albums appear to be above the others.

Anti stays the eighth of Rihanna. With singles like Work, Desperado and Near you, it stays the newest album of the Barbadian. Launched on January 27, 2016, it didn't take lengthy for this album to enchant the world and cross borders. A worldwide hype that has not but fallen, practically four years after the discharge of this iteration. What to supply a first historical past.

ANTI, THE ALBUM OF RIHANNA STILL REMAINS IN THE BILLBOARD 2000 SINCE CLOSE TO FOUR YEARS!

It’s the Chart Knowledge Twitter account that analyzes this sort of content material that claims a record was damaged with this Rihanna album. It's now 200 weeks that he sits within the Billboard 200. This rating contains probably the most listened albums of the second. And though he has after all misplaced many locations since his first place, Anti persists on this rating.

A statistic that leaves you speechless. However who reveals that the singer is elevating the crowds by means of a work that doesn't age. On the time of extreme music consumption, this record appears to be an anomaly. Nevertheless, there's nothing of it.

 

