RELATED STORIES

When you’ve ever wished to see Seth Meyers get day drunk and belt out Rihanna‘s “Work,” you then’re in luck!

The Late Evening host enlisted the nine-time Grammy Award winner to accompany him to New York’s Jane Lodge in a section that aired Thursday, the place he concocted a sequence of drinks impressed by her best hits. Libations included “Below My Rumbrella,” “Diamonds within the Rye” and “We Discovered Veuve in a Hostess Place.”

As soon as they acquired a great buzz going, RiRi traded locations with Meyers. She stepped behind the bar and provided him sage recommendation, like all good bartender would do.

“I wish to blow my spouse away with a romantic evening out,” he defined. “What do I do?” With out hesitation, she replied, “You mentioned it. Blow your spouse.” (A giggly Meyers may barely it collectively lengthy sufficient to remind his visitor that she was on community tv.)

Afterwards, Rihanna agreed to let Meyers check out a sequence of pick-up strains to point out that, though he’s married, he’s nonetheless acquired recreation. Among the many many strains that failed? “Hey, you appear like a girl that was additionally underwhelmed by the Sport of Thrones finale.”

Press PLAY on the video above to look at Rihanna and Meyers spend a drunken afternoon collectively, then hit the feedback and inform us in the event you’d go day consuming with these two.