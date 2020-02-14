Rihanna fine with being grilled by Anna Wintour about motherhood

Anna Wintour grilled Rihanna about changing into a mother throughout a latest Q&A for Vogue, and Rihanna, 31, is simply fine with the style icon asking her about being pregnant.

“A number of girls get very defensive. It’s private. It’s our our bodies. And, after all, it’s our time. And it’s not essentially everybody’s dream to be a mother, but it surely’s mine, so I’m fine. Anna simply needs to know what the folks need to know,” she advised “Further” on the launch occasion for her photograph e book, “Rihanna by Rihanna.”

The singer took a web page out of Madonna’s e book and banned cell telephones on the occasion held on the Guggenheim Museum on Friday evening. Friends had been pressured to lock their telephones in a Yondr case earlier than coming into the venue.

Inside, Rihanna walked via the museum with safety as keen followers adopted her each transfer. “She was so gracious. She hugged so many individuals,” a supply advised Web page Six. Even the museum’s star-struck workers was gawking on the Fenty mogul.

One group within the museum was satisfied she ought to run for workplace — or perhaps it was the Ace of Spades champagne open bar speaking.

“She ought to positively be our subsequent president. She needs to be our subsequent president. I’ve by no means skilled something like this,” the overzealous visitor stated.

Patrons paid $150 to attend the occasion and went dwelling with the star’s photograph e book.