Rihanna releasing 1,000-photo ‘visual autobiography’

Rihanna has introduced her first “visible autobiography,” “Rihanna,” a 504-page guide containing greater than 1,000 images documenting the pop star and her life (a lot of them never-before-seen). It will likely be revealed by Phaidon.

“From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide excursions, from quintessential vogue moments to non-public time with family and friends, the guide showcases intimate images of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur,” reads a press assertion for the guide.

In her private assertion, Rihanna stated, “I'm so excited to share this assortment of unimaginable photos. I’m very grateful to the gifted photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been engaged on the guide for over 5 years and I’m actually joyful to have the ability to lastly share it with everyone.”

The massive-format version of guide, out Oct. 24, measures 12 5/eight x 16 half of inches and weighs 15 kilos, making it fairly a doorstopper.

Phaidon and Rihanna have additionally collaborated with The Haas Brothers on three restricted editions, embrace the Extremely Luxurious Supreme version titled “Stoner” that comes with a custom-sculpted marble pedestal to showcase the guide. That version is already bought out.

At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball this yr, Cardi B bid on and received the Extremely Luxurious Supreme version, together with its 2,000-pound marble pedestal, for $111,000, making her certainly one of 10 folks on this planet to personal it.

Rihanna and Phaidon will host a pre-publication ticketed guide get together on the Guggenheim Museum in New York Metropolis on Friday, Oct. 11, with restricted tickets out there.