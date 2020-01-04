General News

Rihanna shows sports spirit with $3,500 high-fashion soccer ball

4th January 2020
Rihanna likes to be on-theme.

The sweetness mogul, 31, hit up the UEFA Champions League soccer match on Tuesday evening with a really applicable — and costly — accent. Riri and her brother Rorrey Fenty watched Juventus play Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy and he or she sported a Louis Vuitton monogram-covered soccer ball for the event.

Although the leather-based carrying case and strap makes the ball simple to move, it’s not in reality a handbag. Relatively, it’s a limited-edition design that was created for the 1998 World Cup in France; a pre-owned model of the transportable ball is accessible at What Goes Round Comes Round for $3,500.

To finish her look, Rihanna wore a monochromatic brown outfit, all from her Fenty clothes line, together with a sweatshirt ($400), shearling jacket ($3,660) and scarf ($760). She accessorized with Fenty sun shades ($250) and Louis Vuitton ankle boots ($1,295).

Evidently Rihanna selected sides on the sport: She posed for images with a customized “Riri” Juventus jersey.

Rihanna shows off her new Juventis jersey
Rihanna shows off her new Juventis jerseyGetty Pictures

