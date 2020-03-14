General News

Rihanna spotted at sold-out ‘Slave Play’

14th March 2020
On Saturday, Rihanna was spotted at a sold-out efficiency of “Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris.

We hear she was at the Golden Theatre with household and was texting with the playwright after the present. She then headed backstage.

Her music “Work” is within the play, and her lyrics are displayed on the present’s set.

We hear RiRi and Harris hit it off earlier within the week at her Savage x Fenty trend present and Diamond Ball gala.

“He invited her to the present,” a supply mentioned.

Zendaya was at the present Sunday.

