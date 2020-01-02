General News

Rihanna’s airport outfit will cost you $10Okay

2nd January 2020
1 Min Read

Depart it to Rihanna to at all times look fly when she flies.

The “We Discovered Love” singer, 31, managed to search out fashion in a hopeless place — JFK Airport — on Friday, rocking an unbelievably luxe journey outfit whereas catching a jet to London.

The pop star suited up in a gray cashmere Max Mara hoodie ($825) and matching observe pants ($750) layered beneath a striped Celine blazer ($2,750) and her new favourite merchandise of outerwear: a caramel-colored, outsized shearling coat ($3,660) from her personal Fenty label.

Rihanna paired these dear items with Prada “Pegasus” sneakers ($850), a ’47 New York Yankees cap ($40), sold-out Off-White x Warby Parker shades ($95), a snakeskin Chrome Hearts bag price 4 figures and a smattering of bijou, together with a blinged-out Rafaello & Co cross necklace and big Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings ($180).

She took to Instagram to share a shot of her over-$10,000 airport ensemble, captioning the snap, “Simply needed to point out y’all my coat … once more.”

Contemplating its cost, who wouldn’t do the identical?

